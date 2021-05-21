Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton Expecting Second Child

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton’s family is growing!

The “Succession” star and wife announced that they are expecting a second child.

Jazz showed off her baby bump in a few photos on her Instagram page with daughter Kinsey Sioux.

She captioned the photos simply with the number 34, a cake emoji and a baby chick hatching from an egg emoji.

The couple have been married since 2013 and welcomed their daughter Kinsey in September 2019.

“After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th,” Charton shared on Instagram at the time.

Jazz has been sharing cute moments with her baby girl and their family adventures together.

Congrats to the family!

