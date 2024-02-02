‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ Producer Bradley Thomas’ Wife Isabelle Dies By Suicide At 39

“Killers of the Flower Moon” producer Bradley Thomas’ wife, Isabelle Thomas, has passed away at just 39 years old.

Isabelle died by suicide on Jan. 29, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Multiple traumatic injuries are listed as the primary cause of death.

Authorities confirmed to multiple outlets that officers responded to a reported incident at a local hotel around 1:20 p.m.

Isabelle and Bradley’s most recent public appearance together was at the BAFTA Tea Party on Jan. 13. The couple reportedly married in 2018 and share two young children.

Bradley is among the “Flower Moon” producers nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. He has also produced films including “Triangle of Sadness,” “All the Money in the World,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “Dumb and Dumber.”

A filmmaker herself, Isabelle has reportedly produced documentaries and was a member of the UCLA Center of Storytellers and Scholars Advisory Board.

As of Friday, Bradley has not issued public comment on the tragedy.