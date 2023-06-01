Kim Cattrall Breaks Silence On Surprise ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo: ‘Happy Pride’

Samantha Jones is back! Kim Cattrall found a festive way to weigh in on her beloved character’s return to the “Sex and the City” universe.

Following confirmation that Kim will reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the “SATC” revival series “And Just Like That…,” the actress gave the news a special nod on her Instagram.

“Happy Pride,” she wrote alongside rainbow-themed emojis, captioning a screenshot of a headline announcing her upcoming appearance on the show.

June 1 marked the start of Pride Month and fans and famous friends loved seeing Kim recognize the occasion while also honoring Samantha, a favorite among not only “Sex and the City” fans but also the LGBTQ+ community.

“FABULOUS!!!!!!!” Kris Jenner commented, adding a trio of heart emojis.

Cattrall’s decision to make a cameo on the Max spinoff came as a surprise, considering how outspoken she’s been in the past about her negative experience with “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

In addition to the public tension between the actresses, Kim has repeatedly said she turned down a third “Sex and the City” movie, telling Variety last year that “everything in me went, ‘I’m done'” after the 2010 sequel and that her “way forward was clear.”

Season 1 of “And Just Like That…” premiered on Max in 2021 and revealed that Samantha moved to London after a falling out with former bestie Carrie Bradshaw, played by SJP. The pair began to reconcile over text before making plans to meet up in person, and Variety reports that Samantha will be seen in one scene for the Season 2 finale.

According to the mag, Kim shot her dialogue in March without speaking to or seeing anyone from the show.

The 66-year-old has never been afraid to follow her instincts. Kim told Access Hollywood last year that she actually turned down the role of Samantha three times before “Sex and the City” debuted on HBO in 1998.

“It was scary. At that time, 42 was way over the hill and I didn’t want to take on a job that I didn’t feel like I could do honestly,” she said.

Kim went on to receive five Emmy nominations for her work as the now-iconic Samantha.

— Erin Biglow