Kim Cattrall Makes A Rare Red Carpet Appearance!

Samantha Jones, is that you?

Kim Cattrall made a rare red-carpet appearance with her boyfriend Russell Thomas at The Apollo premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday.

The “Sex and the City” actress, 62, rocked an all-black ensemble as she cozied up to Russell, a public speaking coach that she met in 2017.

Kim wore a black turtleneck, black jeans, a leather jacket and pointed-toe, knee high black boots. Russell looked very casual in a white shirt with jeans and a navy bomber jacket.

The star previously opened up about her “very modern” relationship with Russell in a statement reported by the DailyMail.

“He followed me and I followed him on Twitter, he direct messaged me. It was very, very modern it’s been very easy,” Kim said.

When asked if she is in love, she replied, “Yeah, it’s real good, it’s real good. He’s a great guy.”

It seems the actress has stayed out of the spotlight following her rumored drama with her former “Sex and the City” castmates last year.

Kim reportedly was the reason the crew didn’t reunite for a “Sex and the City 3” due to her “diva demands,” according to the DailyMail.

“We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story,” Sarah Jessica Parker told the outlet. “It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie.”

In a conversation with Piers Morgan, Kim later denied that she had ever wanted to do a third movie and said her co-star SJP “could have been nicer” about the situation.