Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Surprise 6-Year-Old North With Michael Jackson’s Iconic Jacket For Christmas

Kim Kardashian went above and beyond for her eldest daughter’s Christmas gift this year!

The KKW Beauty mogul and husband Kanye West gave 6-year-old North a priceless item once owned by one of her musical idols: Michael Jackson.

Kim took to Instagram to debut the present: the custom velvet jacket the “Thriller” singer famously wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday celebration in 1997.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this,” Kim told fans as she showed off the bejeweled look.

294316 20: Elizabeth Taylor and Michael Jackson stand February 16, 1997 in Los Angeles, CA. Two-time Academy Award winner Taylor is a successful business woman and a dedicated advocate for AIDS research. (Photo by Russell Einhorn/Liaison)
A custom velvet jacket worn by Michael Jackson at Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday party is on display at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City ahead of the auction of Julien’s Auctions on October 21, 2019 in New York City. – A quarter century after grunge’s enigmatic rhapsodist took his own life, Kurt Cobain’s iconic cigarette-singed cardigan worn during Nirvana’s 1993 “Unplugged” performance is up for sale. The tattered faded green button-up sweater with dark stains and a burn hole could go for at least $200,000 to $300,000, according to pre-bidding estimates from Julien’s Auctions, which says rock and roll memorabilia has become a major investor’s market. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Kim and Kanye placed the winning bid when the jacket went up for auction back in October. To make sure it fit North perfectly, they figured out a smart way to adjust it down to her size.

“We had it tacked up so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half tacked up,” Kim explained. “When she gets older, we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her, and she can have this for her whole life.”

“She is so grateful and so excited,” the reality star added.

Instagram Stories | @kimkardashian | Dec. 24, 2019
Instagram Stories | @kimkardashian | Dec. 24, 2019

North wasn’t the only member of the newest Kardashian-Jenner generation that was treated to an out-of-this-world gift on Christmas Eve. Travis Scott surprised his and Kylie Jenner‘s 1-year-old daughter Stormi with a life-sized version of Poppy, Anna Kendrick’s character in “Trolls.”

Kylie snapped videos as her little girl squealed and danced around with the pink-haired creature, clearly having the time of her life.

“Thank you @travisscott and @trolls for surprising Stormi,” Kylie wrote, adding that it was the “best day ever.”

View this post on Instagram

best day ever 💗 @trolls

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Christmas 2019: How Mariah Carey, John Legend, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Celebrated The Holiday

Christmas 2019: How Mariah Carey, John Legend, Kylie Jenner & More Stars Celebrated The Holiday

View Gallery

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.