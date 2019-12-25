Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Surprise 6-Year-Old North With Michael Jackson’s Iconic Jacket For Christmas

Kim Kardashian went above and beyond for her eldest daughter’s Christmas gift this year!

The KKW Beauty mogul and husband Kanye West gave 6-year-old North a priceless item once owned by one of her musical idols: Michael Jackson.

Kim took to Instagram to debut the present: the custom velvet jacket the “Thriller” singer famously wore to Elizabeth Taylor’s 65th birthday celebration in 1997.

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan, and we knew she would love this,” Kim told fans as she showed off the bejeweled look.

Kim and Kanye placed the winning bid when the jacket went up for auction back in October. To make sure it fit North perfectly, they figured out a smart way to adjust it down to her size.

“We had it tacked up so she can wear it, and the sleeves are half tacked up,” Kim explained. “When she gets older, we can untack this sleeve and it can grow with her, and she can have this for her whole life.”

“She is so grateful and so excited,” the reality star added.

North wasn’t the only member of the newest Kardashian-Jenner generation that was treated to an out-of-this-world gift on Christmas Eve. Travis Scott surprised his and Kylie Jenner‘s 1-year-old daughter Stormi with a life-sized version of Poppy, Anna Kendrick’s character in “Trolls.”

Kylie snapped videos as her little girl squealed and danced around with the pink-haired creature, clearly having the time of her life.

“Thank you @travisscott and @trolls for surprising Stormi,” Kylie wrote, adding that it was the “best day ever.”