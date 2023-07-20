Kim Kardashian Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Spooky ‘American Horror Story’ Teaser: Watch!

Kim Kardashian is scaring up a whole new vibe for “American Horror Story” fans!

The SKIMS mogul looks nearly unrecognizable in the spooky first teaser for the series’ upcoming 12th season. FX dropped the clip on Thursday, featuring Kim’s co-stars Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne alongside the 42-year-old.

Kim dons a platinum wig, cherry red lips and a black, patent leather ensemble while cradling a newborn baby in the chilling trailer. She, Emma and Cara also sport round-framed sunglasses as a creepy rendition of “Rock-a-Bye Baby” plays in the background.

This installment of “AHS,” subtitled “Delicate,” is reportedly based on Danielle Valentine’s novel “Delicate Condition,” which tells the story of a woman “convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens,” according to the book’s Amazon page.

Further details about Kim’s role remain mostly under wraps, but Ryan Murphy previously shared with the Hollywood Reporter that “AHS” showrunner Halley Feiffer created “a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying” character “especially for Kim.”

And the mom of four has taken the opportunity seriously, telling Variety at the Met Gala in May that she even took acting lessons to prepare.

“It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience,” she said, adding that she likes to “challenge” herself.

Kim Kardashian Is Pretty In Pink At Valentine’s Pop-Up Shop In Los Angeles View Gallery

Though Kim shot to fame as a reality star and is best known for her social media presence and business savvy, “AHS” isn’t her acting debut.

Kim had a role in 2009’s “Disaster Movie” and won raves for her work hosting “Saturday Night Live” in 2021.

— Erin Biglow