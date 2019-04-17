Kim Kardashian Is One Proud Daughter At Opening Of Health Center Named After Dad Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is one proud daughter.

On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, along with sister Khloé Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner and other family members, attended the opening of the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health, which was named in honor of her late father, Robert Kardashian, Sr.

The late attorney and businessman died in 2003 at age 59 after a battle with esophageal cancer. However, his daughters continue to honor his memory and legacy with frequent, heartfelt tributes on social media.

MORE: Emotional Kris Jenner Pays Tribute To Late Ex-Husband Robert Kardashian

“We just did the ribbon cutting,” Kim told her 60 million Twitter followers in an emotional video. “So, we’re going to take a picture with all the doctors and everyone that will be helping and educating everyone. We’re all here! My whole dad’s side of the family came to support.” Kris added, “So excited!”

Khloé, 34, also gushed about the special moment in a video posted to her Instagram Story prior to the ceremony. “My sisters and I are on our way to meet my mom at UCLA to do something really, really cool to honor our father, and we’re really excited,” she said. “It’s been years and years in the making, and I just can’t believe that it’s now going to be a reality.”

So proud to announce the Robert G Kardashian center for esophageal health being launched at UCLA. My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention ✨ pic.twitter.com/lHvXONHdao — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2019

Later, Kim posted a picture from the event, writing in part, “My wish is that other families can have more information and we can also focus on health and prevention.” She added, “A huge thank you to @esrailian for making this happen! We have been planning this for a year now, and I am so proud.”

— Gabi Duncan