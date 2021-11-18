Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Photographed Holding Hands As Romance Rumors Heat Up

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating?

Amid reports about their rumored romance, Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, were photographed holding hands on Wednesday in Palm Springs, Calif.

In the photos, which were exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail, the two are all smiles as they walk hand-in-hand in comfy-chic ensembles.

The duo were in Palm Springs to celebrate Pete’s birthday. Their celebration also included Kim’s mom Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav. The rapper shared photos from their night on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner  Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,” the caption reads in part.

The updates come amid reports that Kim and Pete may be heating things up.

A source spoke out to People after their time celebrating the “Saturday Night Live” comedians big day, saying that the pair have a great time together.

“Pete is back in NYC now, but Kim had a great time with him in Palm Springs. They were very affectionate and seem more serious. He is very sweet to Kim. She is smitten,” the source said. “They have plans to see each other again soon.”

