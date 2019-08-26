Kim Kardashian Reveals New Shapewear Line Name After Backlash For ‘Kimono’

Kim Kardashian has just announced the name of her new shapewear line.

The mom-of-four faced cultural appropriation backlash when she initially announced that it would be called, Kimono. Kim just revealed that the line will is now named, SKIMS, launching on September 10th.

Appearing in a cream-colored bodysuit standing among other models of all body shapes and sizes. The 38-year-old revealed how she came up with the new name writing, “’I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies.”

Her new line is inspired by her fans and followers and will be available in sizes XXS – 5XL allowing every size to be included.

Kim had to come up with a creative solution to cover up nearly two million garments which were already printed with the Kimono logo. She shared a video to display all the options available to her, noting that she didn’t want to be wasteful.