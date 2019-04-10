Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Husband Kroy Wore A Speedo In Their Pantry & Of Course There’s Video

Kim Zolciak-Biermann still swoons over her husband of eight years, and it’s easy to see why!

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum shared an up close and personal look at hubby Kroy Biermann on Wednesday, posting an Instagram video of the former NFL player leaving very little to the imagination during an afternoon at home.

Kim spotted Kroy rummaging through their pantry with nothing but a white Speedo on, but the 40-year-old was apparently focused on an entirely different kind of snack at first.

“Babe, what are you doing? Are you gonna make me cookies?” she asked, as a hilariously exasperated Kroy insisted that he didn’t have time and was searching for candy instead.

Kim began to protest, before appearing to suddenly take notice of Kroy’s miniscule clothing and quickly shift focus.

“Oh my God. Lord have mercy on my soul,” she said under her breath, panning the camera across the athlete’s impressively fit physique.

Fans went wild for the racy clip, with several leaving cheeky comments ranging from admiration to full-on jealousy.

“He is the cookie,” one noted of Kroy.

“Can I borrow him for the weekend? Bring the swimsuit?” another quipped, alongside a winking emoji.

Kim’s Bravo fam also chimed in to applaud the priceless footage, including former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gretchen Rossi. Despite the overwhelmingly positive response, however, at least one person wasn’t pleased to see the couple keep it quite so real.

“U couldn’t of used a different Video,” Kim’s daughter Ariana bemoaned.

— Erin Biglow