King Charles III Officially Crowned at Coronation

King Charles III has officially been crowned monarch of the United Kingdom!

The coronation of the royal, 74, in Westminster Abbey comes almost eight months after he ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8.

King Charles became the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a tradition dating back to 1066. His wife, Camilla, previously known as the queen consort, has also changed titles as she will now officially be referred to as Queen Camilla.

According to NBC News, gun salutes from military bases across the country and on His Majesty’s ships at sea sounded as he was crowned.

King Charles was crowned with St. Edward’s Crown, a crown that was made in 1661 and weighs five pounds.