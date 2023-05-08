King Charles’s Official Coronation Portraits Revealed

King Charles’ official coronation portrait has been revealed!

Following the historic ceremony on Saturday, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla posed for new portraits at Buckingham Palace.

In the first photo, which was taken by Hugo Burnand, King Charles, 74, was captured sitting on a throne donning the Imperial State Crown and Robe of Estate while holding the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross and Sovereign’s Orb.

For Queen Camilla’s new portrait, the 75-year-old smiled while wearing Queen Mary’s Crown and her Robe of Estate in the Green Drawing Room.

The couple, who wed in 2005, also posed together in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

On May 6, King Charles officially became monarch to the United Kingdom. The coronation of the royal in Westminster Abbey came almost eight months after he ascended the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Sept. 8.

King Charles became the 40th monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in a tradition dating back to 1066.