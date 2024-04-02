Kirsten Dunst Reveals Why She Gave Husband & Co-Star Jesse Plemons ‘His Space’ On ‘Civil War’ Set

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons may be husband and wife, but when it comes to their on-set dynamic they always keep it professional.

“It’s just respectful you know,” she told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the Los Angeles premiere of “Civil War” on April 2.

Kirsten and Jesse briefly share the screen in the upcoming film and the Oscar nominated actress explained why she felt it was important to keep her distance from him on set on this project.

“I really had to give him his space with the role he was playing that day. It was just what needed to happen. Yeah, just respect of space,” she added.

There are plenty of intense scenes in “Civil War.” It follows a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to get to Washington D.C. before rebel factions reach the White House.

The film also stars Nick Offerman and Cailee Spaeny.

“Civil War” hits theaters April 12.