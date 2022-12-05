Kirstie Alley Dead After Cancer Battle: John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Stars React

Kristie Alley has passed away after a brief battle with cancer, her family announced on Dec. 5. She was 71 years old.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” her family said in a statement shared on social media. “She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they continued. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The longtime actress was beloved for her comedic chops and sharp wit and her roles through the years in “Cheers,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “It Takes Two,” and so many more television shows and movies made her a fan-favorite. Through the years Kirstie played roles alongside Tim Allen, John Travolta, Jason Alexander, Rhea Perlman and so many more.

Hollywood stars took to social media on Monday to react to the sad news of her passing.

My fondest memory of my time on Saturday Night Live was the Italian waiters sketch with the hilarious & lovely Kirstie Ally. She had natural timing & a bawdy sense of humor, Her laugh contagious. I’m devastated at her passing.

My God bless her children, True & Lillie at this time pic.twitter.com/jTddFevSfw — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 6, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend. 💔 pic.twitter.com/2kNk7YUdM3 — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) December 6, 2022

Shocked and saddened by the news of Kirstie Alley. https://t.co/7usp1x43R4 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 6, 2022

So very sad. Kirstie Alley R.I.P. My condolences to her family. https://t.co/Mrbzm5CYvo — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) December 6, 2022