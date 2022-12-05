Kirstie Alley Dead At 71

Kirstie Alley has died.

The star’s family confirmed the sad news that the actress had died at the age of 71 in a message shared on her verified Twitter account on Monday.

Her family revealed she passed away after a battle with cancer that was “only recently discovered.”

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the post begins.

The actress was “surrounded by her closest family” when she passed, per the statement.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, we unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker,” the post concludes.

Kirstie is known for many of her acting roles over the years including “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” “It Takes Two,” “Cheers,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” and “Village of the Damned.”

Alley is survived by her children, True and Lille Parker.

— Stephanie Swaim