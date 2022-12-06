Kirstie Alley Was Privately Battling Colon Cancer Prior To Her Death

Kirstie Alley died after a brief battle with colon cancer, a rep for the actress confirmed to People on Tuesday.

The star’s family confirmed the sad news that the actress had died at the age of 71 in a message shared on her verified Twitter account on Monday.

Her family revealed she passed away after a battle with cancer that was “only recently discovered.”

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the post begins.

The actress was “surrounded by her closest family” when she passed, per the statement.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

“Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, we unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker,” the post concludes.

The longtime actress was beloved for her comedic chops and sharp wit and her roles through the years in “Cheers,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “It Takes Two,” and so many more television shows and movies made her a fan-favorite.

Through the years Kirstie played roles alongside Tim Allen, John Travolta, Jason Alexander, Rhea Perlman and so many more.

Alley is survived by her children, True and Lille Parker.