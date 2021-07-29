Kit Hoover Gets Candid About Silver Linings, Motherhood & Life In Woman’s World Magazine

Kit Hoover is opening up in the new issue of Woman’s World Magazine!

The Access Hollywood host got candid about juggling her life as an entertainment news host, mother, and daughter, and dished to Woman’s World about how she tries to prioritize the important things in life and maintain her balance.

“I love my work and I’m so grateful for it, but being a working mom, wife and daughter, it’s impossible to do everything well all of the time,” Kit says. “There are times you can’t be where you need to be and so different aspects might suffer, but if I try to be present where I am, things usually work out. If you focus on what’s most important, I think it all comes out in the wash.”

Life certainly hasn’t slowed down for Kit. When the pandemic hit, the Access Daily host took her hosting gig into her home and then returned to the Los Angeles-based set by spring 2020 to keep bringing the world entertainment news. All with her infectious smile to boot!

Kit, who shares three kids with her husband Crowley, and lives in Los Angeles, revealed that time spent during the last year with her kids at home has allowed her to discover more of the little things too.

“My husband, kids and I have never been big TV watchers, but we’ve been hav- ing a blast bingeing shows these days!” Kit shared with Woman’s Day. “It’s great for our relationship because it really just gives us the time together as a family to do something fun. And in the tough moments, remembering that connection just brings us closer.”

Kit, who turns 51 today, also dished to Woman’s World about the incredible inspirations in her life and her outlook on silver linings. Pick up a copy of Woman’s World Magazine out on newsstands today for more on Kit’s interview!