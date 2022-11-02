Kitchen Must-Haves For Anyone Hosting Thanksgiving This Year

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.   

 

Whether you spend your Thanksgiving Day watching the parade, the football games, or sitting around the table, there is one thing we can all agree on – this holiday has some of the best food of the year.  

 

With all that delicious food though comes the cooking, and that isn’t always easy. Especially if you’re hosting, what should be a fun day of eating can quickly turn into a day of frantically running around your kitchen, hoping you haven’t forgotten anything.  

 

Well, we want to make your holiday as stress-free as possible! We’ve put together a list of kitchen essentials that are sure to help make your cooking a breeze. Check out our picks below so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating with friends and family this year! 

Wild Turkey Oval Platter

by UnbeatableSale$51.49

Perfect Pot

by From Our Place$165.00

Main Plates

by From Our Place$40.00

Bamboo Cutting Board Set Piece

by UnbeatableSale$27.79

Candy & Deep Fry Thermometer

by UnbeatableSale$24.24

Serving Stand

by Yamazaki Home$30.00

Wolfgang Puck 3-Piece Stainless Steel Skillet Set

by Synergy$79.99

Roasting Pan

by American Integrity Products$52.99

Trivet 9 x 9″, Acacia

by American Integrity Products$43.99

Wolfgang Puck 12-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set

by Synergy$59.99

Sauce Container

by American Integrity Products$45.99

Stainless Steel Anti Skid Deep Mixing Bowl Set Piece

by UnbeatableSale$40.88

Tripletier Cooling Rack

by UnbeatableSale$44.66

Rolling Pin

by American Integrity Products$37.99

Ovenware Set

by From Our Place$195.00

Silicone Bake Mat

by American Integrity Products$36.99

Turkey Fryer Accessory Kit

by UnbeatableSale$46.79

Smeg Beige Retro-style Hand Mixer

by SSENSE$180.00

Smeg Black Retro-style Hand Mixer

by SSENSE$180.00

Immersion Blender

by Verishop$134.95

Serrated Slicing Knife

by From Our Place$60.00

& Decker Slice Right Electric Knife

by UnbeatableSale$43.10

Stainless Steel Stepped Jigger

by American Integrity Products$36.39

10Pc Mixing Bowl Set

by American Integrity Products$62.99

Oven Liner

by American Integrity Products$46.99

Lavish Home Silicone Oven Mitts

by UnbeatableSale$31.33

