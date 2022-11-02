Kitchen Must-Haves For Anyone Hosting Thanksgiving This Year

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.
Whether you spend your Thanksgiving Day watching the parade, the football games, or sitting around the table, there is one thing we can all agree on – this holiday has some of the best food of the year.
With all that delicious food though comes the cooking, and that isn’t always easy. Especially if you’re hosting, what should be a fun day of eating can quickly turn into a day of frantically running around your kitchen, hoping you haven’t forgotten anything.
Well, we want to make your holiday as stress-free as possible! We’ve put together a list of kitchen essentials that are sure to help make your cooking a breeze. Check out our picks below so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating with friends and family this year!
Wild Turkey Oval Platter
by UnbeatableSale$51.49
Perfect Pot
by From Our Place$165.00
Main Plates
by From Our Place$40.00
Bamboo Cutting Board Set Piece
by UnbeatableSale$27.79
Candy & Deep Fry Thermometer
by UnbeatableSale$24.24
Serving Stand
by Yamazaki Home$30.00
Wolfgang Puck 3-Piece Stainless Steel Skillet Set
by Synergy$79.99
Roasting Pan
by American Integrity Products$52.99
Trivet 9 x 9″, Acacia
by American Integrity Products$43.99
Wolfgang Puck 12-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
by Synergy$59.99
Sauce Container
by American Integrity Products$45.99
Stainless Steel Anti Skid Deep Mixing Bowl Set Piece
by UnbeatableSale$40.88
Tripletier Cooling Rack
by UnbeatableSale$44.66
Rolling Pin
by American Integrity Products$37.99
Ovenware Set
by From Our Place$195.00
Silicone Bake Mat
by American Integrity Products$36.99
Turkey Fryer Accessory Kit
by UnbeatableSale$46.79
Smeg Beige Retro-style Hand Mixer
by SSENSE$180.00
Smeg Black Retro-style Hand Mixer
by SSENSE$180.00
Immersion Blender
by Verishop$134.95
Serrated Slicing Knife
by From Our Place$60.00
& Decker Slice Right Electric Knife
by UnbeatableSale$43.10
Stainless Steel Stepped Jigger
by American Integrity Products$36.39
10Pc Mixing Bowl Set
by American Integrity Products$62.99
Oven Liner
by American Integrity Products$46.99
Lavish Home Silicone Oven Mitts
by UnbeatableSale$31.33
