‘Knives Out 2:’ Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monae And More Join Cast Of Highly-Anticipated Sequel

“Knives Out 2” has scored some major stars!

Kathryn Hahn, who recently received critical acclaim for her performance in “WandaVision,” has just been added to the highly-anticipated “Knives Out” sequel, per Deadline.

The sequel to 2019’s “Knives Out” will see Rian Johnson return as writer and director, but will have an almost entirely new cast. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as private detective Benoit Blanc, but no other details about the plot have been released.

Kathryn’s role isn’t the only exciting casting news announced this week. Singer Janelle Monae, also known for her work in “Hidden Figures” and “Antebellum,” was also added to the cast, alongside previously announced actors Dave Bautista and Ed Norton.

Netflix paid a whopping $469 million for two sequels to “Knives Out,” the first of which will begin production in Greece this summer.

The first film, which featured an ensemble cast including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Michael Shannon and more, earned $300 million globally, an impressive feat with only a $40 million budget.

Chris Evans’ cable-knit sweater went viral on social media at the time of the whodunnit’s release, and star Ana De Armas joked with our own Scott Evans and Kit Hoover that she deserved some fashion love, too. “I wear so many sweaters in the movie,” she quipped. “Nobody paid attention to those.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!