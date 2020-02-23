Kobe Bryant Honored In Touching Tribute At NAACP Awards: ‘Mamba Out’

The NAACP Image Awards paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, on Saturday night.

The annual award show, which honors the achievements, performances and work of people of color, put together a touching tribute in honor of the late NBA legend and his daughter, who both perished in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., last month.

The tribute began by turning the stage into a dark, empty basketball court. Then a recording of Kobe’s NBA farewell speech played while notable moments from his more than 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers flashed on screen in a video. Moments from his personal life, time with family and more were also shared. The stage then flashed purple and gold lights and two banners came down from the ceiling, revealing 8 and 24, the two numbers that Kobe wore during his time with the Lakers. In the final moment of the tribute, Kobe can be seen saying, “Thank you guys for all your sacrifice, Bryant says in the video. “What can I say? Mamba out.”

A final image of Kobe and his daughter sharing a hug remained on the screen.

The crash, that claimed their lives and seven others, was shocking to the Los Angeles community where Kobe was known both for his work on the basketball court and his artistry, scoring an Academy Award for his work on a short film about his career.

His final farewell, a memorial at the Staples Center, is scheduled for Monday.

PHOTOS: Inside The 2020 NAACP Awards