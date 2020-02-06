Kobe Bryant’s Public Memorial To Be Held February 24

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant will be held on Monday, February 24 at the Staples Center, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The legendary Los Angeles Lakers player was killed on January 26 in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, that left eight others dead, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. The father and daughter were traveling to a basketball tournament at Kobe’s Black Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, at the time of the crash. Several other members of Gianna’s basketball team, their parents, and a coach were also on board the helicopter.

The news of his death spread a shockwave throughout Los Angeles, with both celebrities and fans paying tribute to the basketball legend gone far too soon. Immediately following news of his death, fans flocked to the Staples Center to pay tribute to the “Black Mamba,” placing flowers, jerseys and stuffed animals outside the sports venue. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s longtime love and the mother of his four daughters, requested to keep the items left by fans to honor her husband and daughter.

While Vanessa initially didn’t speak out publicly about her husband and daughter’s deaths, over the past couple days she’s been sharing her loss with the world. On Wednesday, Vanessa also shared videos and photos of a special jersey retirement ceremony for daughter Gianna, writing, “My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita.”

At the Lakers’ first home game since Kobe and Gianna’s deaths, they honored the sports icon courtside with performances, speeches, and a moment of silence. T-shirts bearing Kobe’s jersey number were draped on every seat in the Staples Center.

The upcoming memorial date on February 24 is of particular significance: Kobe’s number for the Lakers was famously 24, while his daughter Gianna’s jersey number was 2.

A source told the Los Angeles Times that the previously scheduled Clippers vs. Grizzlies game will still proceed at 7:30pm the day of the memorial. Ticketing and timing information has yet to be released.

— by Katcy Stephan