Kourtney Kardashian gave her seal of approval for ex Scott Disick and Sofia Richie to get engaged someday!

On Monday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the Kardashian sisters were in the hot seat answering all of our burning questions, including Kourtney spilling her true opinions about ex Scott’s new relationship.

During a round of Twitter Q & A, Andy reads a question that says, “Kourtney there are rumors that you are terrified of Scott Disick proposing to Sofia Richie. What would be your reaction if they got engaged?”

To that Kourtney responded, “Congratulations,” in a somewhat unconvincing tone.

Amid the awkwardness, Kim chimes in to say, “Yeah, we vacation together it’s all good!”

The famous sisters also revealed that they see Caitlyn Jenner occasionally, but want to start off 2019 drama-free.

“Drama-free. That’s like our motto this year,” Kim said. Khloe followed by saying, “Let go and lets just be in love.”

The reality stars also confirmed that Rob is doing good and may appear more on the next season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“He has his moods. Like sometimes he’s like, ‘Look I didn’t sign up for this’ and then sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it,'” Kim explains.

Watch the full video below: