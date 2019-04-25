Kris Jenner Confesses The Surprising Reason Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint Was Taken To The ER

Grandma knows best! Kris Jenner’s kids may be all grown up, but her maternal instinct is still as sharp as ever.

The reality matriarch reflected on seeing her famous children raise little ones of their own, telling Refinery29 in a candid interview ahead of Mother’s Day that grandparenthood isn’t always a stress-free gig.

According to Kris, Kim Kardashian needed her mom’s help during a frightening incident with 3-year-old son Saint West that even the most experienced mom or dad probably wouldn’t have anticipated.

WATCH: Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal

“The most recent one that comes to mind is a week ago or so when we went to Palm Springs and Saint, my little grandson, we discovered he might be allergic to grass,” Kris shared with the outlet, when asked to recollect a memorable late-night call she’s gotten about one of her nine grandkids.

Luckily, Kris kept her signature cool and Saint turned out just fine.

“We ended up in the E.R., but all is well – we figured it out,” she added.

WATCH: Kris Jenner Jokes She Turned On A Baby ‘Faucet’ As She Waits For 10th Grandkid

It may have been a false alarm with Kim’s toddler, but Kris also described a more urgent health scare that had a lasting impact on another youngster in the family.

“It was when Mason ate peanut butter and his face started blowing up and his throat started closing,” Kris said of Kourtney Kardashian’s eldest, explaining that she’d never been alerted to an “alarming” issue with one of the grandkids until then.

Mason was rushed to the hospital and “had a peanut butter allergy for the longest time,” Kris added. Though the boy is “fine now,” the memory sticks out for a notable reason.

“The scariest is always the first time,” she said.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Showers Her With Sweet Tributes On Her 40th Birthday!

With Kim expecting her fourth child via surrogate, Kris has no shortage of grandmotherly duties in her future. But she’s a mom first and foremost, and watching her grown children cross one adult milestone after another has only given her added perspective on her own journey.

“Kourtney just had her 40th birthday and it makes you sit down and really look at your life — it goes by so fast,” Kris said. “Everything happens around here at such a crazy-fast pace that I remind myself all the time to be thankful for the blessings. They’re my whole heart, and they just keep coming! It’s wild.”

— Erin Biglow