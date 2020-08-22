Kristen Bell Gives Update On Dax Shepard After Motorcycle Accident: ‘Dad Is Safe And Sound’

Dax Shepard is on the mend. After he revealed that he was in a motorcycle accident, wife Kristen Bell took to Instagram to give an update on her hubby’s health.

Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room),” she wrote alongside a selfie of the pair. “Thank you for all the week wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!”

She added, “EDIT: for those asking, he was in an accident last friday and shattered his shoulder, broke his pinky and 4 ribs.” She also shared an x-ray photo of the gnarly shoulder injury.

Last week, Dax shared a photo of his own on Instagram, showing off large bruises on his chest and shoulder. “Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern,” he wrote. “I’m in one piece and spirits are high 🙂 Sorry for causing concern.”\

Dax first opened up about the accident on an episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards. I was totally at blame,” he said. “I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.”

“I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars, and I landed pretty hard,” he said, adding that he spent seven hours in the emergency room and would need surgery for his injuries.

The accident comes after Dax was injured a few months ago with a broken arm. In April, he even appeared to remove the pin from his arm in a video shared by Kristen. “We’re on day ‘I can do my own surgery’ of [quarantine],” she captioned the video.

In May, Kristen was on “Ellen” and revealed that her husband had injured his hand off-roading with a pal. Apparently, he had his hand out the vehicle, and according to the actress, he crushed all the bones in his hand.

