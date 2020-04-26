Kristin Cavallari Announces Divorce From Jay Cutler After 7-Year Marriage

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s 7-year marriage is coming to an end.

The “Very Cavallari” star, 33, posted a candid note to her Instagram account addressing the split from the former NFL player, 36.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

This isn’t the first time the couple experienced relationship woes. After getting engaged in 2011, they decided to call off the engagement shortly thereafter. In her book, “Balancing In Heels,” Cavallari addressed the problem points in their relationship writing, “If I stayed at home, I wouldn’t be happy, and would probably end up resenting Jay for it.” She went on to admit “A few things needed to change, and I knew the only way Jay would see how serious I was, was if I ended the relationship.”

The couple reconciled in 2012 and were quietly married in a Nashville count clerk’s office on June 7, 2013.

Cavallari stopped by Access in January 2019 to promote the second season of her show, “Very Cavallari” and hinted that possible troubles in her marriage had resurfaced.

“As soon as he retired, my career really picked up with Uncommon James, my lifestyle brand and the show and everything else, so yeah, it’s been interesting to navigate; trying to figure out how to navigate this life we’re living,” she said. “Marriage, you know, is ups and downs. It’s just trying tot figure out this new life. I mean we’re fine. At the end of the day, we’re all good.”

Cavallari and Cutler have three children together: Camden Jack, 7, Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and Saylor James, 4.