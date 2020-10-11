Kristin Cavallari Kisses Comedian Jeff Dye 5 Months After Jay Cutler Split (Report)

Kristin Cavallari seems like she may be getting cozy with someone new!

The “True Comfort” cookbook author appeared to lock lips with a dark-haired man during a night out in Chicago’s Fulton Market district, as shown in a video obtained by TMZ. Following the kiss, the two seemed to lean in and chat with each other.

While it was hard for viewers to make out the identity of Kristen’s PDA partner, TMZ reports that the mystery man is none other than comedian and podcast host Jeff Dye. Neither Kristen or Jeff has publicly commented on the report or the nature of their relationship, and Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for the Uncommon James businesswoman for comment.

Kristin’s Chicago outing also caught the notice of an eyewitness, who told E! News that the reality TV alum “was very smiley.”

“She was with a guy and walked into the Hoxton Hotel and was escorted to the rooftop. They were alone together. She was definitely super flirty and giggly with him as they were walking,” the onlooker shared.

While Kristin has kept mum on her romantic day in the Windy City, she’s shared other updates on her weekend road trip away from her Nashville home base.

On Sunday afternoon, she struck a pose on a hike through the woods and captioned the photo, “Basic.”

Kristin’s trip comes more than five months after she announced her separation from her husband, NFL veteran Jay Cutler.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” the two shared in part in a joint statement.

Kristin recently opened up to Access Daily’s Kit Hoover about her split and expressed gratitude that they were able to process it quietly amid the pandemic.

“I actually think that being in quarantine for the last six months has been a blessing. It’s been a great time, because we’ve been forced to hibernate. I haven’t had to see people I didn’t want to see and answer questions. I didn’t have to do press – This is the first time I’m doing interviews. I actually think that we’re lucky we went through it when we did go through it,” she explained.

Kristin also revealed that she and Jay plan to always keep things civil for the sake of their three children: sons Camden and Jaxon and daughter Saylor.

“I come from divorced parents, and my mom never bashed my dad one time, and I think that that was a really powerful, good thing, and I want to be like that for my kids. I think just staying really positive and speaking of each other from a really good place and being respectful of one another is really important for the kids,” she shared.

While Kristin may have moved on from Jay, she previously expressed hesitation about getting back in the dating game, telling People last month that it was “the last thing on [her] mind.”

“I’m not interested in anybody right now. I’m happy,” she explained at the time. “I just got out of a 10-year relationship. I don’t want to put energy into anything else right now, other than my kids and Uncommon James and my friends.”