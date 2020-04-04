Kylie Jenner Admits She Wants ‘7 Kids’ But ‘Not Right Now’

Kylie Jenner doesn’t have babies on the brain at the moment!

The reality star jumped on Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou on Friday as part of the #doyourpartchallenge in partnership with DoorDash. During their fun convo, Kylie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, revealed to her pal that she doesn’t “want another baby right now.”

View this post on Instagram

this pic makes me happy

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

However, The 22-year-old beauty mogul told her bestie that she does “want seven kids down the line, but not right now.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star explained to Stassie that pregnancy was a bit of a challenge and it’s not something she’s going to take lightly going forward.

“Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet,” Kylie shared.

View this post on Instagram

missing my little nieces and these moments 🤍

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

But their public conversation took a less serious turn during a silly game of “Would You Rather.” When a fan asked Kylie is she would “rather have your partner have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent?”

Both Kylie and Stassie burst into laughter before the Kylie Cosmetics founder could give an answer.

View this post on Instagram

howdy #happybdayvic

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

“I would rather he be completely silent,” Kylie said while smirking.

“Really?” Stassie asked.

“Absolutely! I could not handle the weird accent,” Kylie quipped back.

But there was one exception to Kylie’s rule: if the accent was “natural,” it’s ok.

“Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine,” Kylie said. “If he didn’t have an accent and then when we’re intimate, he starts talking in a weird accent … absolutely not.”

We hear you girl!

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.