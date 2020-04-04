Kylie Jenner Admits She Wants ‘7 Kids’ But ‘Not Right Now’

Kylie Jenner doesn’t have babies on the brain at the moment!

The reality star jumped on Instagram Live with Stassie Karanikolaou on Friday as part of the #doyourpartchallenge in partnership with DoorDash. During their fun convo, Kylie, who shares 2-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, revealed to her pal that she doesn’t “want another baby right now.”

However, The 22-year-old beauty mogul told her bestie that she does “want seven kids down the line, but not right now.”

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star explained to Stassie that pregnancy was a bit of a challenge and it’s not something she’s going to take lightly going forward.

“Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet,” Kylie shared.

But their public conversation took a less serious turn during a silly game of “Would You Rather.” When a fan asked Kylie is she would “rather have your partner have a weird accent when having sex or be completely silent?”

Both Kylie and Stassie burst into laughter before the Kylie Cosmetics founder could give an answer.

“I would rather he be completely silent,” Kylie said while smirking.

“Really?” Stassie asked.

“Absolutely! I could not handle the weird accent,” Kylie quipped back.

But there was one exception to Kylie’s rule: if the accent was “natural,” it’s ok.

“Unless he had a weird accent, like naturally. If he had an accent, fine,” Kylie said. “If he didn’t have an accent and then when we’re intimate, he starts talking in a weird accent … absolutely not.”

We hear you girl!