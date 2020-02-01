Kylie Jenner Celebrates Daughter Stormi’s 2nd Birthday With Heartwarming Tribute

Happy Birthday, Stormi Webster!

The daughter of Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott, turned two on Saturday and to celebrate Stormi’s special day, the reality star took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute.

“And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo 💕,” the beauty mogul captioned the post.

In the heartwarming tribute, the proud mama of one shared sweet photos of her little tot from the past two years, including a precious clip of her ex-boyfriend holding Stormi aboard a yacht as they cruised through the ocean.

Kylie wasn’t the only one who was excited to celebrate Stormi’s big day! Kris Jenner also shared a series of adorable photos of her granddaughter on Instagram for the occasion.

“Happy second birthday to my beautiful precious Stormi! You are such a bright light and so full of joy and song. Your smile and energy lights up a room… I cherish every moment we spend together, what a blessing you are!! You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you to the moon and back!!!!! Xoxo Lovey,” Kris wrote.

It has already been a big birthday celebration for the little girl! Last week, Stormi’s parents took her on a family trip to Walt Disney World to kick off the birthday festivities.

And just days after the family’s trip to Disney, the 22-year-old star threw a bash to celebrate Kylie Cosmetics collection dedicated to her daughter, which was released on the same day as the little one’s birthday.