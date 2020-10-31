Kylie Jenner Claps Back At “Plastic” Halloween Costume Shade With Hilarious Response

Kylie Jenner has no time for Internet trolls. The cosmetics queen had the best response for a few users who shaded her Power Ranger Halloween costume.

Kylie and her friends celebrated spooky season by dressing up as the six Power Rangers, with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister opting for the red ranger.

The squad also posted a TikTok to Kylie’s account, showing off some morph coin replicas. One user took a jab at the costumes, commenting that they looked like “Plastic Rangers.” Other users quickly spotted the slight.

“SOMEONE REALLY SAID PLASTIC RANGERS PLEASEEEE 😭,” one user wrote.

Kylie herself than jumped in on the joke.

“and we love to recycle,” she commented.

Kylie recently opened up to YouTube beauty vlogger James Charles about her struggles with social media in the past.

“I think that I showed my personality, my true personality, for so long on Vine,” she said. “As I got bigger and bigger, I just realized like, I don’t know – When people used to say mean things about who I really am and my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character, not showing people everything,” she explained.