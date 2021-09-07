Kylie Jenner Confirms She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Kylie Jenner has a bun in the oven!

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to social media on Tuesday to confirm she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child together.

The 24-year-old shared a sweet video which stars off with a positive pregnancy test being show.

Then the “Sicko Mode” rapper finds out from the former “Life of Kylie” star that she’s pregnant, and he excitedly goes to a doctor’s appointment, where the pregnancy is officially confirmed.

Later on, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner finds out about her daughter’s pregnancy and is so happy saying, “Stormi! We’re gonna have a baby!” to Kylie’s daughter adding, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

In the caption she posted a pregnant emoji and tagged her rapper beau.

This will be the second child for the duo, they also share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Stormi already looks excited to be a big sister, near the end of the video there’s a sweet clip of her kissing Kylie’s baby bump.

Many of Kylie’s family members congratulated her in the comments.

“Awwwww,” Khloe Kardashian wrote, also sharing some baby eye emojis.

“Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister,” Kourtney Kardashian said.

“Crying all over again what a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!” Kris Jenner wrote.

News first broke in late August about Kylie’s happy news, with multiple outlets reporting that she was pregnant.

