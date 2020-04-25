Kylie Jenner Drops $36.5 Million Dollar On Brand New Home Compound In Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner is busy collecting not only checks, but real estate properties as well. The youngest and richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan bought a brand new luxury compound in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles for nearly $37 million.

According to TMZ, the billionaire’s new pad, which is just over 15,000 sq.ft. features seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a home theater, an outdoor projection screen, game rooms and a dedicated guard house. The report also claims Jenner picked up the property with some sage negotiating, with the original asking price being $45 million.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder last purchased a $13 million home in neighboring Beverly Hills with former partner Travis Scott in 2018. She also owns a vacation home in Palm Springs, California.

Check out the new chic, resort-style home for yourself!

From the looks of a recent Instagram post, it looks like Kylie and daughter Stormi are already quarantining within the new home.

The 22-year-old has also been very vocal about safe practices during the global pandemic, having been personally called on by Surgeon General Jerome Adams to lend her voice to the stay-at-home movement. To further help the fight, Jenner donated $1 million to Los Angeles-area hospitals for needed supplies.