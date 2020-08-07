Kylie Jenner Makes Sexy Cameo In Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released a jaw-dropping music video for their new song “WAP,” and fans were quick to notice it was filled with star-studded cameos. But one A-lister was featured front and center—Kylie Jenner strutted her stuff during a break in the music!
The video opened with Cardi and Megan walking through the hallway of a massive mansion, passing open doors filled with tigers and other exotic animals. The song, which is the first collaboration between the two musical powerhouses, tells a story of female sexual power.
Just a warning that both the lyrics and video are definitely NSFW!
Midway through the video during a musical break, Kylie appeared on screen in a similar hallway to the two rappers. The makeup mogul did an impressive runway walk dressed in a flowing leopard print bodysuit and cape. The 22-year-old gave a sultry look at the camera before leading viewers into a leopard-themed room where Cardi and Megan picked up the next verse.
Kylie was far from the only celeb cameo—eagle-eyed fans noticed Normani and Rosaliá dressed in a red latex outfit, and later on Rubi Rose, Sukihana and Mulatto made appearances as well.
The video, which racked up 5 million views in under seven hours, was a hit among fans and fellow celebrities alike. Cardi took to Twitter to thank fans who have shown the video love, which includes everyone from James Charles to Kehlani!
Boutta take a bath and just cry 😢 😪I’m too emotional right now .All I can say is motherfuckin Thank you .All the love means sooo much to me.From celebs to fan to any fuckin body it deadass means a lot.
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020
Here are some of the best reactions to the steamy music video.
cmon ladies 😍😍👏🏽👏🏽🍑🍑 #WAP
— chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) August 7, 2020
Damn @iamcardib @theestallion did that 😭😭😭😭👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 fire affff
— danileigh (@DaniLeigh) August 7, 2020
yup. pic.twitter.com/Q03XwhwILO
— Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) August 7, 2020
FUCKING SHIT @iamcardib and @theestallion just baptized me with #WAP 🧡🤍🤪 I’ll never be the same
— JoJo. (@iamjojo) August 7, 2020
WAP is a movieeeeeee. a cinematic moment. *chefs kiss* a motion picture!
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 7, 2020
