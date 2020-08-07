Kylie Jenner Makes Sexy Cameo In Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Music Video

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released a jaw-dropping music video for their new song “WAP,” and fans were quick to notice it was filled with star-studded cameos. But one A-lister was featured front and center—Kylie Jenner strutted her stuff during a break in the music!

The video opened with Cardi and Megan walking through the hallway of a massive mansion, passing open doors filled with tigers and other exotic animals. The song, which is the first collaboration between the two musical powerhouses, tells a story of female sexual power.

Just a warning that both the lyrics and video are definitely NSFW! 

Midway through the video during a musical break, Kylie appeared on screen in a similar hallway to the two rappers. The makeup mogul did an impressive runway walk dressed in a flowing leopard print bodysuit and cape. The 22-year-old gave a sultry look at the camera before leading viewers into a leopard-themed room where Cardi and Megan picked up the next verse.

WATCH MORE: Megan Thee Stallion ‘Grateful To Be Alive’ After Suffering Gunshot Wounds

Kylie was far from the only celeb cameo—eagle-eyed fans noticed Normani and Rosaliá dressed in a red latex outfit, and later on Rubi Rose, Sukihana and Mulatto made appearances as well.

The video, which racked up 5 million views in under seven hours, was a hit among fans and fellow celebrities alike. Cardi took to Twitter to thank fans who have shown the video love, which includes everyone from James Charles to Kehlani!

Here are some of the best reactions to the steamy music video.

The Edgy Style Of Kylie Jenner

The Edgy Style Of Kylie Jenner

View Gallery

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.