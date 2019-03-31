Kylie Jenner Sets The Record Straight On Jordyn Woods’ Lip Kit Sale After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner wants everyone to know that she isn’t out for revenge.

In February, the makeup mogul’s friendship with Jordyn Woods took a hit following the shocking news of the model’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. As the betrayal went public, fans noticed that Kylie Cosmetics had cut the price of the “Jordy” Lip Kit, which is obviously named after Kylie’s estranged bestie.

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 21-year-old reality star clarified that the business decision had nothing to do with the ongoing drama. She didn’t even know about the discount until she called an employee, who said it had been put on sale a couple weeks earlier as the company switched from white to black packaging.

“This is just not my character,” Kylie explained. “I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back. Jordyn knows I didn’t actually put it on sale.”

Meanwhile, Jordyn has reportedly moved out of Kylie’s home, following the allegations that she hooked up with Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend. Shortly afterward, she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” to squash all the rumors. She claimed that Tristan kissed her at a party, but denied anything else took place.

US Weekly reports that Kylie is trying to avoid the feud between her sister and her BFF. “[She] doesn’t want to get involved with the Jordyn thing,” a source told the outlet. “She doesn’t really want to talk about it.”

“Kylie took a little break from filming ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ and recently got back to [it]. It’s been a struggle and difficult. She was very upset about the situation with Jordyn and also just didn’t want to deal with it and have to address it.”

