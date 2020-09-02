Kylie Jenner Tops Forbes’ 2020 Highest-Paid Celebrities List

Forbes published their annual “Highest-Paid Celebrities” list for 2020 and Kylie Jenner is the reigning queen, raking in $590 million. This is actually Kylie’s first time sealing the top spot, moving up from No. 2 in 2019’s list. Last year’s chart topper, Taylor Swift, fell to No. 25 with $63.5 million.

The annual list was first published in 1999. Oprah Winfrey holds the title for most years atop the ranking, having achieved the feat five times during the height of her talk show, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” (2005, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013).

Tennis legend Roger Federer takes the spot as the highest-paid athlete, coming at No. 3 with $106.3 million. Music sensation Billie Eilish makes a big splash in 2020 landing at No. 43 with $53 million.

1. Kylie Jenner $590M

2. Kanye West $170M

3. Roger Federer $106.3M

4. Cristiano Ronaldo $105M

5. Lionel Messi $104M

6. Tyler Perry $97M

7. Neymar $95.5

8. Howard Stern $90

9. LeBron James $88.2M

10. Dwayne Johnson $87.5M

See the full 100 here.