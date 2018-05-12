Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Shuts Down Rumors That He's Stormi's Father

Following an avalanche of fan speculation about the parentage of Kylie Jenner's daughter, the reality star's former bodyguard is speaking out.
Bodyguard and model Tim Chung released a statement on his Instagram early Saturday morning, denying prevailing rumors that he is secretly Stormi's father.
"I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable," Tim wrote.
"Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only. There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."
Over the past week, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star's fans shared many side-by-side photos of Tim and Stormi on social media, many surmising that the bodyguard could be the celebrity tot's real father instead of rapper Travis Scott.
Kylie and Travis have not addressed the fan gossip, instead focusing their energy on quality family time. The couple brought their 3-month-old daughter on a Turks and Caicos vacation earlier this month, celebrating the "Butterfly Effect" rapper's birthday. Shortly after, Kylie and Travis hit the Met Gala red carpet together, looking happy and in love.
VIDEO: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Take Baby Stormi On Family Vacation
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Getty Images)