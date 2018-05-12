Kylie Jenner's Bodyguard Shuts Down Rumors That He's Stormi's Father

Following an avalanche of fan speculation about the parentage of Kylie Jenner's daughter, the reality star's former bodyguard is speaking out.

Bodyguard and model Tim Chung released a statement on his Instagram early Saturday morning, denying prevailing rumors that he is secretly Stormi's father.

"I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable," Tim wrote.

"Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only. There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."