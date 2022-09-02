Labor Day Kitchen Sale Must-Haves

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.  

 

Sometimes Labor Day can be bittersweet. Amidst the thrill of a long weekend hanging with friends and family looms the lingering feeling that summer is coming to an end. The outdoor pool parties, BBQs, grill sessions, and beach days you’ve enjoyed all season are starting to feel numbered, especially if you live in an area where the winter weather is not as conducive to being outdoors. 

 

Well, if you’re wondering whether you need to kiss your grill goodbye until next year, don’t worry – there’s no reason this weekend’s perfectly cooked burger need be your last. We’ve gathered a list of products that bring the BBQ inside to you! 

 

From indoor grills, to canvas aprons, and essential utensils, there’s no reason winter weather should keep you from your grilling. Check out our picks below to keep the summer vibes growing and the burgers flowing.  

 

CastIron Mussel/Seafood Pot

by American Integrity Products$75.99

Aroma Housewares ASP-218B Grillet 4Qt. 3-in-1 Cool-Touch Electric Indoor Grill Portable, Dishwasher Safe, with Nonstick Pan & Tempered Glass Lid, Black

by Synergy$39.99

Wolfgang Puck XL Reversible Grill Griddle

by Synergy$139.99

Aroma Housewares AHG-2620 Smokeless Indoor Use Electric, Compact and Portable Grill Grate and Griddle Plate

by Synergy$69.99

Canvas Grilling Apron

by American Integrity Products$55.99

SS 3 in 1 Chef Basket

by American Integrity Products$65.99

Grill Wok, Round, Black

by American Integrity Products$36.99

Aramid Grill Gloves S/M

by American Integrity Products$38.99

Aroma Housewares Pot Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer

by Synergy$44.99

Canvas Apron

by American Integrity Products$56.99

Taco Rack

by American Integrity Products$42.99

