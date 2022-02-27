Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Steal A Sweet Moment at 2022 SAG Awards

Nothing “Shallow” about this friendship!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunited at the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, stealing a moment to catch up before settling into their seats.

Fans caught a glimpse of the former on-screen couple sharing a quick chat together. Lady Gaga was on tap at the 2022 SAG Awards as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category for “House of Gucci.” Meanwhile, Bradley was nominated for his role in “Licorice Pizza.”

While neither Gaga nor Bradley brought home a win this time around, it was good to see the stunning co-stars back together again.

The duo stole hearts when they appeared on-screen in “A Star Is Born,” a film which earned Gaga her first Oscar!

