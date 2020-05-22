Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Drop New Song ‘Rain On Me’

Pop queens Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande dropped their new song “Rain On Me” and fans are going wild for the uplifting lyrics.

The song, which dropped at midnight on Friday, talks of moving past heartbreak and being okay with releasing emotions. “I didn’t ask for a free ride / I only asked you to show me a real good time / I never asked for the rainfall / At least I showed up, you showed me nothing at all,” Lady Gaga sings in the first verse. “I’d rather be dry/ but at least I’m alive / Rain on me, rain, rain / Rain on me, rain, rain,” she belts in the chorus.

Ariana Grande comes in during the second verse as she sings,”Livin’ in a world where no one’s innocent / Oh, but at least we try, mmm / Gotta live my truth, not keep it bottled in / So I don’t lose my mind, baby, yeah.”

Ahead of the song’s drop, the two artists couldn’t help but gush over each other on social media.

Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 22, 2020

“Thank you for reminding me I’m strong, I’m super emotional and love you so very much, I cherish you @ArianaGrande and little monsters without you I don’t know how I would survive. I’d rather be dry, but at least I’m alive,” the “Stupid Love” singer wrote, referencing her own song’s lyrics.

Ariana responded with an equally touching message in a series of tweets.

one time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

she then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 22, 2020

“One time ….. i met a woman who knew pain the same way i did… who cried as much as i did, drank as much wine as i did, ate as much pasta as i did and who’s heart was bigger than her whole body. she immediately felt like a sister to me,” the “Dangerous Woman” singer wrote.

“She then held my hand and invited me into the beautiful world of chromatica and together, we got to express how beautiful and healing it feels to mothafuckinnnn cry ! 🌧 i hope this makes u all feel as uplifted as it does for us both. i love u @ladygaga, u stunning superwoman !”

The song is the second single off of Lady Gaga’s upcoming album “Chromatica,” which is set for a May 29 full release.

You can catch the full music video when it drops at 10 AM PST / 1PM EST on Friday!