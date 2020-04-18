Lady Gaga Calls Boyfriend Michael Polansky The Love Of Her Life

Gaga ooh lala!

Lady Gaga was on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” where she was promoting the “One World Together a Home” concert, which is set to air April 18.

And the “Stupid Love” singer had a brief but swoonworthy moment where she referenced her boyfriend Michael Polanksy, calling him the love of her life.

“With Born This Way Foundation, my mother, Cynthia Germanotta, and our cofounder Maya (Enista Smith), who I love so very much. They are working with my, the love of my life, one something for mental health,” she said.

Gaga called her boyfriend the “love of my life” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/qs1XoklxHF — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) April 17, 2020

Mother Monster has been quarantining with her new man. On March 17th she gave little monsters an update at how they were doing, sharing a cute selfie with her love.

“Day 6 of self-quarantining! Going strong, playing video games and cards, and taking care of ourselves. Important reminder: keep your mind as stress free as possible and your body moving,” she wrote. “#selflove #selfcare #bekind try not to pass it in case you have it #corona it’s ok and so wonderful to stay home if you can! What a kind act for the world.”

Gaga stepped out initially with Polansky in February 2020, when they attended the Super Bowl.

If you’re not familiar with Polansky, he’s an entrepreneur and investor, and is currently the CEO of the Park Group. He’s also the executive director for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy.

— Stephanie Swaim