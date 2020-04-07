Lady Gaga Calls On 24M Tech Developers To Innovate Life-Saving COVID-19 Solutions

“I may have the voice, but you’re the tech rockstars,” Lady Gaga said at the end of her most recent announcement.

The lighthearted line was part of a serious message from the superstar as she called on “tech rock stars” to join her fight against the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, the “Stupid Love” singer released a video message on IBM Developer’s Twitter page, where she invited 24 million tech developers and problem solvers to join the 2020 Call for Code Global Challenge.

What do developers have in common with @ladygaga? You can both rock a keyboard and give back. Join the @IBM 2020 #CallforCode Global Challenge and donate to @WHO. Together, we can fight #COVID19. https://t.co/chM0DQWEqO pic.twitter.com/6ZuxnzBhQy — IBM Developer (@IBMDeveloper) April 7, 2020

“I had something that I wrote to say to you, and I’d like to make sure I get my point across so here we go,” Lady Gaga said to her followers, before turning to read from a notebook. “To all of the developers, problem solvers, innovators we need you right now during COVID-19 more than ever, your time, your talent, to use technology and data to change the world before the world changes us, even though it already has.”

“Now is the time to fight back against this coronavirus to use open source technology to solve problems at scale and to save lives,” she continued. “A great technology solution can span the globe and help so many others. I know you know this. I know this is why you do what you do. So I’m asking you to answer the call, build a solution that fights back, that saves lives.”

The challenge calls on tech entrepreneurs and developers to create innovative solutions for three specific challenges: crisis communications, ways to improve remote learning, and how to inspire cooperative local communities.

Former President Bill Clinton will help select three winning solutions that will be deployed to assist the public by May 5.

This will be Call for Code’s third annual global initiative. 2018’s prize-winning project was an instant WiFi network and communications platform for first responders and civilians to communicate during natural disasters, and 2019’s winners created a device for firefighters to monitor vital health data and air quality in real-time.

The Call for Code initiative is hardly Lady Gaga’s only project helping those affected by coronavirus.

On Monday, Lady Gaga joined the World Health Organization’s briefing on the virus to announce the star-studded “One World: Together at Home” performance in honor of healthcare workers to take place on April 18th.

WHO will have a special guest at today's #COVID19 press conference: @ladygaga will be joining us to announce the One World: #TogetherAtHome virtual global special on 18 April 2020. 📺 at 15.30 GMT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) April 6, 2020

The show will include performances by musical powerhouses from Billie Eilish to John Legend to Lizzo, and a wide range of A-list actors are also set to make appearances. “We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” Lady Gaga said of the upcoming show.