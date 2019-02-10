Lady Gaga is a true performer and if you needed any evidence, all you need to do is watch her performance of “Shallow” at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Because Lady Gaga committed — like really committed to the performance.

Mother Monster hit the stage with Mark Ronson, but sans Bradley Cooper, and basically acted out some of the biggest struggles that Jackson Maine went through in “A Star Is Born.” At one point, Gaga actually imitated drinking alcohol and snorting drugs with her hand gestures. RIP Jackson.

The best thing about Lady Gaga? She totally goes for it with every one of her performances and the Grammy Awards was no different. At the end of her song, she stared deeply into the camera without breaking character for about 45 seconds. And when she was ready to exit the stage? She dropped the microphone stand — literally.

Way to leave it on the stage, Lady Gaga. Now the question is, what will she do for the 2019 Academy Awards?

