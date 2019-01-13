Lady Gaga is about to rule award season and yet she seems totally shocked by her star power — pun obviously intended!

Mother Monster scooped up Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Awards for her work on “Shallow” in “A Star Is Born” and she seemed totally gobsmacked that she scooped up yet another award. (Reminder: last weekend she won a Golden Globe award for Shallow).

Lady Gaga is looking shocked that the just won a #CriticsChoiceAward for "Shallow" and we're just over here like DUH!!! pic.twitter.com/avw2ag1XYK — Access (@accessonline) January 14, 2019

Gaga made sure to give her man Christian Carino a quick peck before she headed toward the stage to accept her award with he co-writer Anthony Rossomando. Lady Gaga told the crowd that she and Bradley Cooper went through the song a ton of times and the first time she heard him sing “Shallow” she was totally mesmerized by his talent.

The night definitely belonged to Gaga on Sunday night — not only did she snag a win, she also was a style star! Gaga rocked a stunning off-white, strapless gown with a billowing Grecian-style train. She wore her hair down in old Hollywood style waves and added just a touch of pink on her lips for a subdued yet ethereal look.

Talk about a fabulous Critics’ Choice Awards!

