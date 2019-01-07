Last night, a star was born – and then she went to bed with her Golden Globe and some Fruity Pebbles cereal!

“Shallow,” the original song from the hit film “A Star Is Born,” won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes on Sunday, sending Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt home with a golden statue.

The newly engaged actress decided to celebrate in bed with a bowl of fruity pebbles and her award by her side, which her fiancé Christian Carino captured on his Instagram.

“What a rager,” he captioned the adorable photo of Gaga in bed with the award and her late-night snack.

The “Bad Romance” singer covered her face, but couldn’t hide the big smile she was sporting all night long!

Gaga also posted a photo on Instagram from the glamorous evening to share her appreciation for the one and only, Bradley Cooper (duh!).

“I am so grateful to Bradley for this opportunity, and for singing this beautiful song with me,” she said.”…Just a couple of kids that love making music, and we got to do it for this breathtaking film. We love our fans so much! Thank you for believing in us.”

Hey, a wise woman once said, “There could be 100 people in a room and 99 don’t believe in you, but it only takes one.” Thanks, Bradley Cooper (and fruity pebbles)!