Lady Gaga Reveals What Blew Her Away From Her Chromatica Ball Tour

Lady Gaga is bringing her dynamic Chromatica Ball Tour to your home!

The Oscar and Grammy winner is giving the tour a second life with her “Gaga Chromatical Ball” concert film, which starts streaming on Max May 25.

The film has been a long time coming for fans as Gaga has been teasing the project for years. The specific concert was filmed during her Sept. 10, 2022, performance at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium and it broke records with 30 cameras and 52,000 little monsters, aka her fans, in attendance. But even with several stadium tours under her belt, there is one thing that always amazes the music superstar.

“You know it’s always the fans. Every time I see the fans I think to myself, I can’t believe that I get to do this for a living. I can’t believe I got so lucky to also have fans that are really excited for things that are new all the time,” she told Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the Los Angeles premiere of her new concert film.

Prior to the screening, Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans talked to the singer about the film and even had a special moment with her as she headed inside the theater.

“Gaga Chromatica Ball” starts streaming on Max May 25.