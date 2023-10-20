Lady Gaga Rocks Out With The Rolling Stones In Surprise Concert At New York City Club

Lady Gaga gave fans major “Satisfaction” with an unexpected performance!

The music superstar, 37, joined the Rolling Stones for a surprise show at New York City’s Racket club on Thursday night.

Gaga sang alongside Mick Jagger in an encore rendition of the group’s song “Sweet Sound of Heaven” from their latest LP “Hackney Diamonds,” according to Variety. The set was reportedly kept under wraps as rumors circulated that the event was simply an album release party. Attendees soon realized that the musicians had more on deck, however, as they took the stage for what ended up being a 25-minute collection of hits and new material, per the mag.

Audience members reportedly included celebrities like Mary-Kate Olsen, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly and more, with Questlove serving as DJ.

Delighted onlookers cheered for Gaga as she and Mick took a bow in social media video from the concert – and she got the seal of approval from the Stones themselves, too! Guitarist Keith Richards gave the Oscar winner an “enthusiastic thumbs-up” as they exited the stage, Variety reports.

In addition to delivering her signature powerhouse vocals, Gaga also understood the assignment when it came to her costume. The singer channeled ’70s rocker vibes in a two-toned sequined jumpsuit and sky-high stilettos, with her hair in a center-parted shag with bangs.