Lady Gaga Rules The Met Gala With 4 – Yes, 4 – Jaw-Dropping Outfits

Lady Gaga just reminded us all why she’s the reigning queen of the Met Gala!

The style daredevil had not one, not two, but three mind-blowing outfit changes at Monday night’s big event, wowing the crowd with her back-to-back transformations.

Gaga first arrived at the carpet in a voluminous, neon pink Brandon Maxwell gown. The dress featured balloon sleeves and a turtleneck, as well as a billowing train that took over the cotton candy-colored carpet. Gaga’s waist was cinched with a bow, which matched her playful headpiece.

Brandon Maxwell and Lady Gaga attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

While this outfit would have been more than enough to earn her a spot on any best dressed list, the Oscar winner outdid herself, taking off her pink gown to reveal a black one underneath!

Unlike her first look, Gaga’s second dress gave off classic Old Hollywood vibes. Its sweetheart neckline and asymmetrical skirt made it distinctly feminine, channeling the simple yet glamorous looks that were the signature of her “A Star is Born” press tour. To give it a fun twist, she carried around a black umbrella à la “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Then, Gaga switched things up yet again, ditching her black look for a slinky pink, spaghetti-strap dress. With her outfit change, the pop star embodied a brand new character: an ’80s diva with a lot of attitude. Gaga carried around a clunky, old-school cell phone and comically touched up her lipstick with a compact mirror.

Lady Gaga and Brandon Maxwell attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Finally, the style chameleon stripped down to reveal her final look: a sparkling black bra, panties, fishnets and sky-high boots. She upped the camp even more this time, striking tons of funny and flamboyant poses across the pink carpet.

Has anyone ever gone this hard at the Met Gala? Go off, Gaga!

Lady Gaga attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

