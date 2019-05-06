Lady Gaga Rules The Met Gala With 4 – Yes, 4 – Jaw-Dropping Outfits

Lady Gaga just reminded us all why she’s the reigning queen of the Met Gala!

The style daredevil had not one, not two, but three mind-blowing outfit changes at Monday night’s big event, wowing the crowd with her back-to-back transformations.

Gaga first arrived at the carpet in a voluminous, neon pink Brandon Maxwell gown. The dress featured balloon sleeves and a turtleneck, as well as a billowing train that took over the cotton candy-colored carpet. Gaga’s waist was cinched with a bow, which matched her playful headpiece.

While this outfit would have been more than enough to earn her a spot on any best dressed list, the Oscar winner outdid herself, taking off her pink gown to reveal a black one underneath!

Unlike her first look, Gaga’s second dress gave off classic Old Hollywood vibes. Its sweetheart neckline and asymmetrical skirt made it distinctly feminine, channeling the simple yet glamorous looks that were the signature of her “A Star is Born” press tour. To give it a fun twist, she carried around a black umbrella à la “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Then, Gaga switched things up yet again, ditching her black look for a slinky pink, spaghetti-strap dress. With her outfit change, the pop star embodied a brand new character: an ’80s diva with a lot of attitude. Gaga carried around a clunky, old-school cell phone and comically touched up her lipstick with a compact mirror.

Finally, the style chameleon stripped down to reveal her final look: a sparkling black bra, panties, fishnets and sky-high boots. She upped the camp even more this time, striking tons of funny and flamboyant poses across the pink carpet.

Has anyone ever gone this hard at the Met Gala? Go off, Gaga!