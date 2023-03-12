Lady Gaga Runs To Help Photographer Who Fell On 2023 Oscars Red Carpet (EXCLUSIVE)

Lady Gaga is just out here helping others!

While strutting the champagne carpet at the 2023 Oscars, the music icon stopped in her tracks to help a man who fell on the floor.

In an exclusive video captured by Access Hollywood, Gaga was seen running over to a photographer to assist him back up after he fell.

Putting the MOTHER in mother monster 💕 #LadyGaga rushes to help a fallen photographer at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/2ZqrqS9oC0 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) March 13, 2023

Once the man was to his feet, the songstress resumed walking the carpet to the big award show.

Lady Gaga showed up to the 95th Academy Awards donning a drop-waist gown from Versace days after Gigi Hadid wore on the Paris Fashion Week runway.

She is performing her nominated song “Hold My Hand” from the hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”