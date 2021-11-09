Lady Gaga Says She Wore A ‘Bulletproof’ Dress At Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Lady Gaga protected herself in a fashionable way at President Joe Biden’s inauguration back in January.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the “Bad Romance” songstress revealed that the stunning ensemble she wore while singing the national anthem was “bulletproof.”

“This is one of my favorite things I’ve ever worn. I wore this Schiaparelli design for the Inauguration and nobody knows this, but this is a bulletproof dress,” she revealed.

The 35-year-old wore a custom look by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, which featured a navy jacket, a red silk ballgown skirt and a gold dove brooch.

It’s unclear how the dress was exactly bulletproof, but it’s obvious that Lady Gaga was a big fan of the patriotic look.

“When I saw that golden dove, I just knew that this was the right piece and I knew Schiaparelli being an Italian fashion house, it was something that I really, really wanted to do for my heritage as an Italian American woman that would be singing for president 45 to be leaving and to invite president 46 into office,” Gaga told British Vogue.

President Biden’s inauguration took place just days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, which heightened security concerns.

Ahead of her inauguration performance, the “House of Gucci” actress took to Twitter to share her hopes for a positive and safe event in Washington, D.C.

“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” she wrote at the time. “A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol.”