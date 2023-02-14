Lady Gaga Shares First Look Of Her As Harley Quinn In ‘Joker’ Sequel Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Fans are getting a first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

The film’s director Todd Phillips shared the first photo of the Oscar winner in character alongside Joaquin Phoenix’s the Joker.

In the snap, the 36-year-old songstress stares into Joaquin’s eyes as she holds onto his face.

Lady Gaga also shared the photo on her Instagram writing “Folie à Deux.”

The “Poker Face” singer confirmed her she was cast in the “Joker” sequel in August 2022.

She is playing a version of the DC Comics character Harley Quinn in the upcoming film. Margot Robbie previously played the villain in the “Suicide Squad” films and “Birds of Prey.”

Lady Gaga’s Best Looks Of 2021 View Gallery

The first installment of the franchise came out in 2019 and was a huge success, earning Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor in February 2020.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” is currently in production and is set to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024.

-Emely Navarro