Lady Gaga Shares Loved Up Snap With Her Man: ‘Babe Do I Have Lipstick All Over Me?’

Lady Gaga took to Instagram to share a loved up snap with her man, Michael Polansky.

“Happy Valentine’s Day!! “Babe, do I have lipstick all-over me?”#valentines happy v-day to all my monsters!!! I love you!!!” she captioned the sweet pic.

The post comes roughly a week after she went official with her new boo, sharing a photo on Instagram of his arms wrapped around her in what appears to be a boat.

“We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she wrote.

The post came after the Grammy winner and the CEO had a blast at the Super Bowl, where the pop star headlined at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night on Feb. 1, 2020.

Access Hollywood caught up with Gaga post-game, and the Haus Laboratories founder revealed she was a big fan of the game’s star-studded halftime show.

“JLo and Shakira and everyone, they were wonderful!” she gushed.

While Gaga decided to use the occasion of their Super Bowl trip to debut Michael to her Instagram followers, it doesn’t appear to be the first time that they shared some PDA in public.

The “Joanne” songstress notably locked lips with a dark-haired man – who the Las Vegas Review-Journal had identified solely as “Michael” – when the clock struck midnight at a Vegas New Year’s Eve bash. Us Weekly later confirmed that Polansky was Gaga’s NYE mystery man.

According to LinkedIn, Michael studied at Harvard and is currently the CEO of Parker Group. He’s also the executive director for Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Gaga was previously with Christian Carino. The two were engaged before splitting in February 2019.

